T20 World Cup 2022 Daily Wrap-Up: Team India, South Africa boost NRR with big wins

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

The race for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 is getting exciting day by day as India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs while South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs on Thursday. The star of the day for Team India was Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma