Taal Thok Ke: Actor Sunil Lahiri said – calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Adipurush's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologized to people for hurting the faith of Hindus in the film on ZEE NEWS, he has taken a U-turn in the conversation again Said that I will not apologize for this, I will show it in action. On Adipurush, actor Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Lakshana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, said – Calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen

