Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the order of the Allahabadi High Court, ASI survey was conducted for the second day in Gyanvapi, in which both Hindu and Muslim parties participated. In Taal Thok Ke, AIMIM spokesperson Pawan Rai said that such an atmosphere is being created in the country, the fear is when hatred is being spread by raising small points in the name of religion, the country has courts, constitution, worship act , But when the court is giving such orders, it raises questions on the court itself.

