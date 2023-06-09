NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said - Those who rule India must have relatives

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The counter-attack on Aurangzeb controversy continues in the politics of Maharashtra. AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar said that those who ruled India, whose children were born and buried in India, their children will definitely be in India.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
9:26
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
9:0
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
2:49
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
5:45
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets
8:20
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets

Trending Videos

9:26
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
9:0
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
2:49
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
5:45
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
8:20
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets
Taal thok ke,AIMIM,Asim Waquar,Navneet Rana,Shivaji Maharaj,Sambha ji maharaj,aurangzeb controversy,Maharashtra,NCP,BJP,Nilesh Rane,Aurangzeb,Sharad Pawar,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra,महाराष्ट्र,राकांपा,एनसीपी,बीजेपी,भाजपा,नीलेश राणे,औरंगजेब,शरद पवार,महाराष्ट्र समाचार,महाराष्ट्र NCP Party Protest,नीलेश राणे के बयान पर गरमाई,महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति,सड़कों पर उतरे NCP कार्यकर्ता,Nilesh Rane on Sharad Pawar,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar news,Nilesh Rane,aurangzeb controversy,Nilesh Narayan Rane,,