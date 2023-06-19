NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Anger across the country against Adipurush, this is not Ramayana but 'treason'

June 19, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: Adipurush's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologized to people for hurting the faith of Hindus in the film on ZEE NEWS, he has taken a U-turn in the conversation again Said that I will not apologize for this, I will show it in action. Artists who have worked on Adipurush from Mahabharata to Ramayana have expressed their anger.

