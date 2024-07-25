Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Anil Deshmukh Vs Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra

Sonam|Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Anil Deshmukh came in front of the media with a pen drive. And he accused Devendra Fadnavis of pressuring the leaders of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi to implicate them. According to Anil Deshmukh, a man of Devendra Fadnavis came to him to get an affidavit signed against many leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Ajit Pawar... That is, Anil Deshmukh alleges that Devendra Fadnavis wanted to implicate all these leaders in a false case. And the pen drive with which he came. He claims that the pen drive contains full evidence of the conspiracy to pressurize by implicating in a false case and whoever wants it can give it.

