videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Atiq-Mukhtar crossed the election fleet?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

BJP's opponents have been accusing him since the day of Asad's encounter that all this is happening to polarize votes and take advantage of elections. Even today Owaisi repeated his allegations and raised many questions. Starting the campaign for civic elections in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that now there is no one in UP to shed tears for such criminals. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.