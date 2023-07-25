trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640457
Taal Thok Ke: Comparing opposition with terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Just a week ago, 26 opposition parties named their alliance in Bengaluru.....Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance...which has a short form - India....Since then India has been on the lips of the opposition parties. They are assuming that INDIA will click more in front of NDA in 24 elections... and it would seem that only these 26 opposition parties are the real Indians. But today Prime Minister Modi tore apart this Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. ... When the opposition parties did not allow both the Houses to function even today regarding the Manipur violence... then the Prime Minister also attacked him.
