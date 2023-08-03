trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644238
Taal Thok Ke: Congress alleges 'BJP and VHP protecting Monu Mavasar on Nuh violence'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: In Nuh Hinsa's Most Wanted Monu said that my video is running in all channels, I did not say anything wrong about any particular religion, I called upon people to visit the temple in large numbers Was. At the same time, Monu said that I have no role in the Nuh violence case, I have no role in the Junaid murder case, I did not even know Junaid.

