Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attack on BJP!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
The debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is going on in the Parliament. In a way, the trailer of 2024 is going on. Keep watching and listening and guess how the whole picture of 24 will be. First, we show you two pictures before this debate outside the Parliament. Congress put out a tweet showing PM Modi running away from replying in Parliament...whereas BJP released a video picture...in which Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A. Alliance targeted both. Captioned – Changing the name does not change the work.

Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
Taal Thok Ke: 'Manipur' Shivam Tyagi gave a befitting reply, stopped speaking
Taal Thok Ke: 'Manipur' Shivam Tyagi gave a befitting reply, stopped speaking
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'

