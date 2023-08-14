trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649101
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson raging on Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Randeep Surjewala said in the meeting of Haryana that BJP people and BJP's voters are demons..After this statement, the political battle has intensified once again. Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta said that the government will have to answer every issue of the public. At the same time, the opposition has the right to speak on every issue.

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Heap Praises Babar Azam, Calls Him Best Batsman In The World
play icon2:6
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Heap Praises Babar Azam, Calls Him Best Batsman In The World
Balochistan Terms Pakistan Independence Day As 'Black Day' While August 15 As 'Great Day'
play icon1:50
Balochistan Terms Pakistan Independence Day As 'Black Day' While August 15 As 'Great Day'
Furious form of nature in Himachal Pradesh, 'Orgy of death' seen in Shiva temple
play icon2:39
Furious form of nature in Himachal Pradesh, 'Orgy of death' seen in Shiva temple
Owaisi surrounded the Modi government regarding China
play icon1:40
Owaisi surrounded the Modi government regarding China
BJP supporters are monsters! Uproar over Ranjeep Surjewala's statement
play icon3:53
BJP supporters are monsters! Uproar over Ranjeep Surjewala's statement

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Heap Praises Babar Azam, Calls Him Best Batsman In The World
play icon2:6
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Heap Praises Babar Azam, Calls Him Best Batsman In The World
Balochistan Terms Pakistan Independence Day As 'Black Day' While August 15 As 'Great Day'
play icon1:50
Balochistan Terms Pakistan Independence Day As 'Black Day' While August 15 As 'Great Day'
Furious form of nature in Himachal Pradesh, 'Orgy of death' seen in Shiva temple
play icon2:39
Furious form of nature in Himachal Pradesh, 'Orgy of death' seen in Shiva temple
Owaisi surrounded the Modi government regarding China
play icon1:40
Owaisi surrounded the Modi government regarding China
BJP supporters are monsters! Uproar over Ranjeep Surjewala's statement
play icon3:53
BJP supporters are monsters! Uproar over Ranjeep Surjewala's statement
Taal thok ke,ttk live,randeep surjewala abuses voters,randeep surjewala vote share,randeep surjewala interview,randeep surjewala abuse,randeep surjewala abuses,randeep surjewala abusing,randeep surjewala congress,Randeep Surjewala,BJP vs Congress,pm modi on congress,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,Amit Shah,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,2024 General Elections,NDA vs I.N.D.I.A,BJP vs opposition,PM Modi Big Attack On Congress,Breaking News,trending news,big news,