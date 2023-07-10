trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633604
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Shiv Sena stood with Congress when it came to values.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has surrounded the Election Commission for giving the party name and election symbol to the Shinde faction. He said that Shiv Sena is the party of my father and grandfather, the Election Commission cannot give its name to anyone else. Along with this, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Shiv Sena case. Congress spokesperson Atul Lodhen said that when it came to values, Shiv Sena stood with Congress, democracy is in danger in the country.
