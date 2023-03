videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh speaks on Mafia Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Mafia Atiq and his family are in panic while being brought from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj. They are afraid of encounter, Atiq's sister is walking with his convoy. Atiq was earlier talking about the possibility of his murder.