Taal Thok Ke: 'Hindus will learn from Aurangzeb's son?'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Gyanvapi Survey Update: The fifth day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi has ended today. The survey team has worked for 31 hours in five days. According to sources, some marks have been found in a basement of Gyanvapi which point towards its being a temple. 5 to 6 flower figures have been found in these. ... There are 4 pillars on which bells, vases and flowers have been found. Writing in ancient language has also been found on the pillars. Apart from this, swastika symbol, trishul and elephant's trunk shape have been found on the western wall. ,

