Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not resigned yet. Kejriwal claims that he will run the government from jail. Let us tell you that CM Kejriwal has been sent on remand for 6 days in the liquor scam case of Delhi. That means CM Kejriwal will remain on ED remand till March 28. ED has described CM Kejriwal as the main conspirator of the liquor scam. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is protesting at various places in Delhi regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the question now arising is how will Kejriwal run the government from jail?

