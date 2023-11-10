trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686559
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been facing these questions for four days. Nitish's image till now has been that of a humble leader. But the way he educated the Assembly and the Legislative Council on sex on the 7th has become a big issue against him. However, the next day he also apologized with some ifs and buts. ..But yesterday again he created a new uproar in the Bihar Assembly with his anger. In Taal Thok Ke, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked JDU spokesperson whether anyone is feeding Nitish Kumar anything?
