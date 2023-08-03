trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644246
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi is Maman Khan' BJP spokesperson attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The BJP is attacking the Congress over the violence in Haryana's Nuh. The BJP is alleging that Congress MLA Maman Khan has instigated the violence.

