trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Sushil said – These people call our black temple Khankay Maula

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir said that Hinduism is older than Islam. All Muslims were Hindus earlier. Muslims in our country have come after conversion from Hindus. All Muslims in Kashmir are converts from Kashmiri Pandits. In a debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke, Kashmiri Pandit Sushil Pandit said that these people call our black temple as Khankay Maula, Sai attackers captured that temple, today we are Kali Maa by smearing the boundary wall of Khankay Maula on the banks of Jhelum with vermilion. Let's worship

All Videos

Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
play icon18:59
Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
play icon9:54
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
play icon1:44
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?

Trending Videos

Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
play icon18:59
Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
play icon9:54
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
play icon1:44
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke live,Gulam Nabi Azad,Zee News,Breaking News,Jammu and Kashmir,Ghulam Nabi Azad,indian muslims were hindus,Jammu and Kashmir news,ghulam nabi azad in doda,ghulam nabi azad viral video,ghulam nabi azad latest news,ghulam nabi azad news,ghulam nabi azad video viral,ghulam nabi azad on hindu muslim,jammu news in hindi,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Jammu Hindi Samachar,