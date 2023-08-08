trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Manipur' Shivam Tyagi gave a befitting reply, stopped speaking

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
The debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is going on in the Parliament. In a way, the trailer of 2024 is going on. Keep watching and listening and guess how the whole picture of 24 will be. Congress put out a tweet showing PM Modi running away from replying in Parliament...whereas BJP released a video picture...in which Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A. Alliance targeted both. Captioned – Changing the name does not change the work.

All Videos

Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
play icon2:42
Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
play icon5:53
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
play icon3:35
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'
play icon4:7
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'
Kiren Rijiju furious over No Confidence Motion
play icon9:32
Kiren Rijiju furious over No Confidence Motion

Trending Videos

Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
play icon2:42
Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
play icon5:53
Our children have died and we are being challenged - MLA Mohd. ilyas khan
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
play icon3:35
Amit Shah Loses Cool In Lok Sabha Over Gaurav Gogoi's 'Secret Talk' Statement For PM Modi
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'
play icon4:7
Congress's big confession on no-confidence motion! 'It was our compulsion that's why..'
Kiren Rijiju furious over No Confidence Motion
play icon9:32
Kiren Rijiju furious over No Confidence Motion
parliament monsoon session 2023,Parliament monsoon session 2020,parliament session 2023,Parliament monsoon Session live,monsoon session 2023,parliament budget session 2023,monsoon session 2023 lok sabha,monsoon parliament session,lok sabha monsoon session live,monsoon session live,monsoon session in parlament,monsoon session of parliament 2023,lok sabha session live,no confidence motion,PM Modi,Rahul Gandhi,Arvind Kejriwal,taal thok ke live,ttk live,live,