Taal Thok Ke: Manish Shukla asks question from SP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Mafia Atiq has been found guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, the court has sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with this, brother Ashraf has been acquitted. For the first time in 44 years, the mafia has been punished in a case. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Manish Shukla asked the SP spokesperson, who sent Atiq to the Lok Sabha by sitting on a bicycle?