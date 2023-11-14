trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688058
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
The eyes of the entire country are fixed on the assembly elections going to be held in five states of the country. Because these elections are being held before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that the results of these elections will also reveal the direction and condition of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Follow Us

All Videos

Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Play Icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Modi mega road show in Indore
Play Icon7:4
Modi mega road show in Indore
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
Play Icon8:48
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
After 39 Days, Israeli Defense Minister Confirms Gaining Control On Besieged Gaza Strip Over Hamas
Play Icon3:10
After 39 Days, Israeli Defense Minister Confirms Gaining Control On Besieged Gaza Strip Over Hamas
Rahul gandhi Kedarnath visit before elections
Play Icon8:34
Rahul gandhi Kedarnath visit before elections

Trending Videos

Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
play icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Modi mega road show in Indore
play icon7:4
Modi mega road show in Indore
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
play icon8:48
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
After 39 Days, Israeli Defense Minister Confirms Gaining Control On Besieged Gaza Strip Over Hamas
play icon3:10
After 39 Days, Israeli Defense Minister Confirms Gaining Control On Besieged Gaza Strip Over Hamas
Rahul gandhi Kedarnath visit before elections
play icon8:34
Rahul gandhi Kedarnath visit before elections
mp election 2023 news,Assembly Elections,pm modi in mp election live,Chhattisgarh elections,modi in mp election,telanagana election,mp assembly election 2023,congress vs brs,who is winning telangana election,modi live in gwalior,brs vs congress,chattisgarh news,rajasthan election survey,Mizoram Election 2023,live news,trending news,Breaking News,trending debate,latest election news,2023 poll update,rajasthan poll survey,Deepak Chaurasia,BJP,Congress,