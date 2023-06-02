NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Muslim League is 'secular' in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi in the press conference in America, Rahul was asked about the relationship between Indian Union Muslim League and Congress. On which Rahul Gandhi said that Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing in it that is against secularism. After which now BJP has become an attacker on Rahul Gandhi. Watch today's debate on this serious issue in Taal Thok Ke.

