trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645960
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Muslim scholar' stuck in his own words at Gyanvapi

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
The fifth day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi has ended today. The survey team has worked for 31 hours in five days. 3D mapping of all the three domes of Gyanvapi, the hall below it, inside and outside walls, especially the western wall is being done. ..Samples of soil, ash, lime have been taken. According to sources, some marks have been found in a basement of Gyanvapi which point towards its being a temple.

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Premier League Key To Prepare For Asia Cup And World Cup For Babar Azam
play icon1:43
Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Premier League Key To Prepare For Asia Cup And World Cup For Babar Azam
Pakistani connection of Haryana violence!
play icon3:51
Pakistani connection of Haryana violence!
Agra court gives big relief to BJP MP, ban on punishment
play icon0:47
Agra court gives big relief to BJP MP, ban on punishment
GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside
play icon1:44
GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside
Rahul Gandhi in Parliament after 136 days, will start discussion on no-confidence motion
play icon3:24
Rahul Gandhi in Parliament after 136 days, will start discussion on no-confidence motion

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Premier League Key To Prepare For Asia Cup And World Cup For Babar Azam
play icon1:43
Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Premier League Key To Prepare For Asia Cup And World Cup For Babar Azam
Pakistani connection of Haryana violence!
play icon3:51
Pakistani connection of Haryana violence!
Agra court gives big relief to BJP MP, ban on punishment
play icon0:47
Agra court gives big relief to BJP MP, ban on punishment
GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside
play icon1:44
GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside
Rahul Gandhi in Parliament after 136 days, will start discussion on no-confidence motion
play icon3:24
Rahul Gandhi in Parliament after 136 days, will start discussion on no-confidence motion
ज्ञानवापी में ASI के सर्वे का आज पांचवा दिन खत्म हो गया है। पांच दिन में सर्वे टीम 31 घंटे काम कर चुकी है। ज्ञानवापी के तीनों गुंबद,उसके नीचे का हॉल,अंदर-बाहर की दीवारों,ख़ासकर पश्चिमी दीवार की 3D मैपिंग की जा रही है। ..मिट्टी,राख,चूने के सैंपल लिये गये हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक़ ज्ञानवापी के एक तहखाने में कुछ ऐसे निशान मिले हैं जो इसके मंदिर होने की ओर इशारा करते हैं।,