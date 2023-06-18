NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on the statement of removal of Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections were not held

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has spoken about discussion on Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, he said that Article 370 should be removed from here. Controversy has erupted in the country after his statement. NC leader said on Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement to remove Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections have not been held

