Taal Thok Ke: 'On Footsepts of Lalu Yadav,' Ajay Alok lashes out at JMM Spokesperson

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself appeared at the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi today with a small convoy of vehicles. Rejecting all those posters of the opponents that the CM of Jharkhand is running around due to fear of arrest for corruption. Hemant Soren said that he will continue fighting conspiracies.

