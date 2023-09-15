trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662533
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition 'trapped' on Sanatan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:46 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi was in Madhya Pradesh today. He said- By eliminating Sanatan and I.N.D.I. The Alliance wants to push the country into slavery. The intention of these opposition is to destroy what unites Sanatan Bharat, which Gandhiji also believed in throughout his life. Recognize their real intentions and be careful. Watch the big debate on this issue today in Taal Thok Ke.
