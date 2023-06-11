NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's mission 'BJP Roko', path of change, eye on Mission 24

Jun 11, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party organized a mega rally against the central government's ordinance. In this rally, Kapil Sibal said that all parties should unite against the Modi government. On this Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said that Modi ji BJP is the most powerful party with 303 seats.

Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all
17:9
Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English

