Taal Thok Ke: 'Packup' of Mafia Raj from Uttar Pradesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Mohammad Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj. After this massacre, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first reaction has come on the mafia. CM Yogi said that now no one needs to be afraid of the name of any district. Now this fear has disappeared. Those who were a crisis for UP, now UP has become a crisis for them. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.