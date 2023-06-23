NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi in Washington.. 'Opponents' gathered in Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Patna Opposition All Party Meeting: In Patna, Nitish Kumar has organized an All Party Meeting regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In which he had to churn to defeat the BJP. But in this meeting, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Congress on the ordinance. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

