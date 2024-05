videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, once again there is a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition in Bihar politics over mutton, fish and chicken. Tejashwi and Rahul have shared a video of a political discussion over lunch, taking a dig at the Modi government, to which the BJP and its allies have retaliated. Watch the country's number one debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue.