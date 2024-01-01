trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705044
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir

Jan 01, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: If you have read Ramayana or watched it on TV, then you would know that in the journey of Lord Ram, before Ravana and Shurpanakha, there were characters like Taadka and Subahu-Marich. All these were obstacles in Ram's journey. Ram became Maryada Purushottam only after overcoming these. That was about Treta, this is about Kalyug. The Ramkaj that is going to take place in Ayodhya is facing obstacles in another form.

