Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Anurag Thakur Caste Remark

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Political swords have been drawn again on caste census. BJP MP Anurag Thakur attacked the opposition in the House and said that nowadays some people are obsessed with caste census. Those who do not know about caste, want to get caste census done. The opposition started a ruckus on this.