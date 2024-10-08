videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The electoral picture of Haryana and Jammu Kashmir is now completely clear. BJP has scored a hat-trick of victory in Haryana. On the other hand, the alliance of Congress and National Conference has got the mandate in Jammu and Kashmir. But like every time, this time too, when Congress started losing, the data of Election Commission again came under the scanner. Congress alleged that Election Commission is updating the results late. Along with this, Congress alleged that pressure is being put on the local administration to update the data late. However, Election Commission rejected these allegations of Congress. Election Commission said that the data is being updated as the figures are coming. The question is whether this time the blame of the possible defeat will fall on EC's data like EVM. BJP is also very happy with this surprise of victory, and BJP is enjoying the jalebi which Congress was ready to taste till morning.