Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi gets Election Commission's notice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
On December 21, Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Modi Panauti in a rally and said that Team India lost due to PM Modi's presence. Congress marketed this word extensively for three days. But today on the complaint of BJP, the Election Commission sent notice to Rahul Gandhi.
