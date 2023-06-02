NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, who is on US tour, has once again targeted the central government, this time alleging that institutions have been hijacked, there is no freedom of speech and he has been punished for speaking the truth in which his MP has been taken away. BJP has also retaliated on Rahul's allegations. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort

Trending Videos

28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke zee news latest,taal thok ke zee news,taal thok ke zee news latest today,rahul gandhi san francisco,rahul gandhi san francisco speech,rahul gandhi us tour,rahul gandhi us speech,Rahul Gandhi UK Speech,rahul gandhi america speech,rahul san francisco speech,rahul vs pm modi,rahul gandhi vs pm,fransisco speech,rahul attacks modi,rahul controversy,rahul controversial speech,rahul us visit,rahul in america,breaking,Zee News,