videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke : Religious color to Atiq-Ashraf murder case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

Some political parties in India are giving a religious color to the Atiq-Ashraf murder case. After which some Muslim MPs of Bahrain have asked Gulf countries to condemn this massacre. Hundreds of people raised slogans of Ateeq Ahmed Amar Rahe after the last Friday prayers in Patna today. So there Asaduddin Owaisi has once again tried to give a religious color to this massacre. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.