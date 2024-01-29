trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715443
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawala's sharp reply to Congress Spokesperson

Sonam|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish Kumar Cabinet Expansion - Nitish was vowing to defeat Modi weeks ago. But, Nitish joined BJP again yesterday. He must have memorized the CM's oath, he read it for the 9th time yesterday. If something has changed in Bihar, it is that the opposition has changed. Nitish has not changed, he is smiling without any emotion.

