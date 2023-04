videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Some leaders in Congress irritated by name 'Hindu', says Congress spokesperson Pramod Krishnam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

After the murder of Atiq Ahmed, a video of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi is going viral. In which he is reciting ballads in the glory of the mafia. In the Taal Thok Ke show, Congress spokesperson Pramod Krishnam said that some leaders in the Congress Party are irritated by the name 'Hindu'.