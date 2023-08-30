trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655651
Taal Thok ke: SP spokesperson said- Nothing like break in INDIA alliance is going to happen.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee has expressed this apprehension just before the Mumbai meeting of INDIA Alliance formed against NDA BJP. He said that BJP people have booked all the helicopters, their intention is to conduct elections soon. In Taal Thok Ke, SP spokesperson Pradeep Bhati said that if BJP is thinking that the India alliance will break then nothing like this is going to happen. We will elect the Prime Minister by winning the Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA Alliance: INDIA alliance's formula for victory in Bihar, RJD-JDU will contest on so many seats
INDIA Alliance: INDIA alliance's formula for victory in Bihar, RJD-JDU will contest on so many seats
Bihar Breaking: Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish government - Government should reverse the decision of canceling holidays.
Bihar Breaking: Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish government - Government should reverse the decision of canceling holidays.
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: I.N.D.I.A. formula for victory in Bihar, preparation to make a dent in NDA!
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: I.N.D.I.A. formula for victory in Bihar, preparation to make a dent in NDA!
Mayawati's big statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance, said- there is no question of survival in alliance
Mayawati's big statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance, said- there is no question of survival in alliance
Possible blow to NDA alliance in Bihar, Paras MP in contact with I.N.D.I.A.
Possible blow to NDA alliance in Bihar, Paras MP in contact with I.N.D.I.A.

