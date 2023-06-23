NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Patna Opposition All Party Meeting: In Patna, Nitish Kumar has organized an All Party Meeting regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In which he had to churn to defeat the BJP. But in this meeting, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Congress on the ordinance. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

All Videos

Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
play icon9:56
Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
play icon17:36
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
play icon5:32
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
Grand churning of opposition against Modi
play icon6:32
Grand churning of opposition against Modi
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties
play icon1:44
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties

Trending Videos

Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
play icon9:56
Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
play icon17:36
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
play icon5:32
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
Grand churning of opposition against Modi
play icon6:32
Grand churning of opposition against Modi
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties
play icon1:44
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties
delhi ordinance news,bhagwant mann on centre's ordinance,atishi on centre's ordinance on delhi,modi govt ordinance,bjp delhi ordinance,arvind kejriwal on centre's ordinance opposition unity meeting,opposition unity meeting in patna,Opposition unity,opposition meeting patna,opposition,opposition meeting today,