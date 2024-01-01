trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705058
Taal Thok Ke: 'Temple is the path of mental slavery' RJD puts up posters in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: A hoarding for the great social reformer Savitri Bai Phule was seen outside the bungalow of RJD leader Rabri Devi in ​​Patna today. It was glorifying Savitri Bai. It is a good thing, but the uproar is about why Ram temple has been insulted on the hoarding? Why is it written that going to a temple means going towards mental slavery?…Why is it written that when the temple bell rings, you move towards superstition, hypocrisy, stupidity and ignorance?

Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA
"Cease Fire Now" Protesters In Lebanon And Jordan's Demand For Gaza On New Year's Eve
JDU Furious Over RJD's Ram Mandir Controversial Poster
JDU Furious Over RJD's Ram Mandir Controversial Poster

