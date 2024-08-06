videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Temples burnt, Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of the Indian government presented India's stand in the Parliament and explained under what circumstances Sheikh Hasina was allowed to come to India. Meanwhile, in the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke', experts believe that India has a chance to show its strength to the world on the issue of Sheikh Hasina.