Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2774887
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Temples burnt, Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

Sonam|Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of the Indian government presented India's stand in the Parliament and explained under what circumstances Sheikh Hasina was allowed to come to India. Meanwhile, in the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke', experts believe that India has a chance to show its strength to the world on the issue of Sheikh Hasina.

All Videos

Rajneeti: Who is Khaleda Zia?
Play Icon30:32
Rajneeti: Who is Khaleda Zia?
High Commission attacked in Bangladesh
Play Icon09:13
High Commission attacked in Bangladesh
India in contact with Bangladesh Army
Play Icon09:46
India in contact with Bangladesh Army
Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh
Play Icon18:02
Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh
Army recovers big amount in Bangladesh Loot Case
Play Icon44:40
Army recovers big amount in Bangladesh Loot Case

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: Who is Khaleda Zia?
play icon30:32
Rajneeti: Who is Khaleda Zia?
High Commission attacked in Bangladesh
play icon9:13
High Commission attacked in Bangladesh
India in contact with Bangladesh Army
play icon9:46
India in contact with Bangladesh Army
Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh
play icon18:2
Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh
Army recovers big amount in Bangladesh Loot Case
play icon44:40
Army recovers big amount in Bangladesh Loot Case