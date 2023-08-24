trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: The politics of 'shine' on the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Chandrayaan-3''s soft landing on unchartered lunar South Pole is result of decades of tremendous ingenuity, hard work by our scientific community.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke LIVE: Tomorrow 'Party'..Today Politics!
play icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke LIVE: Tomorrow 'Party'..Today Politics!
Taal Thok ke: JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said – CM Nitish Kumar is Vishwakarma of Bihar
play icon9:12
Taal Thok ke: JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said – CM Nitish Kumar is Vishwakarma of Bihar
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: India's Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-Up, Carlsen Clinches Maiden Title
play icon1:22
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: India's Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-Up, Carlsen Clinches Maiden Title
Solar mission: Solar mission Aditya-1 will be launched on September 2, PM Modi announced yesterday
play icon3:14
Solar mission: Solar mission Aditya-1 will be launched on September 2, PM Modi announced yesterday
play icon1:55
"This Is A Hydrogen Car, Nitin Gadkari Asked Me To Try It" Tejashwi Yadav On The Hydrogen Car

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke LIVE: Tomorrow 'Party'..Today Politics!
play icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke LIVE: Tomorrow 'Party'..Today Politics!
Taal Thok ke: JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said – CM Nitish Kumar is Vishwakarma of Bihar
play icon9:12
Taal Thok ke: JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said – CM Nitish Kumar is Vishwakarma of Bihar
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: India's Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-Up, Carlsen Clinches Maiden Title
play icon1:22
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: India's Praggnanandhaa Finishes Runner-Up, Carlsen Clinches Maiden Title
Solar mission: Solar mission Aditya-1 will be launched on September 2, PM Modi announced yesterday
play icon3:14
Solar mission: Solar mission Aditya-1 will be launched on September 2, PM Modi announced yesterday
play icon1:55
"This Is A Hydrogen Car, Nitin Gadkari Asked Me To Try It" Tejashwi Yadav On The Hydrogen Car
landing of chandrayaan 3,isro live chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan,Chandrayan 3,Chandrayaan 2,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan live,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Status,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 reaction,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan 3 live isro,Rahul Gandhi Reaction On Chandrayaan-3,Mamata Banerjee Reaction On Chandrayaan-3,Congress,Samajvadi party,