Taal Thok Ke: 'There are many child marriages in Assam...', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Has the time come to implement UCC in Assam? These questions are being raised after a decision of the Assam government. In which the Assam government has abolished the 89 year old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. This information was given by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself on social media site X. It was written in it that another important step towards stopping child marriage in Assam. Earlier, marriages and divorces of Muslims in Assam were done under the Marriage and Divorce Registration Act 1935. According to that rule, marriage even at a young age was valid and could be registered.

