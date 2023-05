videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: To whom did the Hindu religious leader say that 'go from here'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Did Congress get all the votes of Muslims only on the promise of banning Bajrang Dal? Will Congress ban this in Karnataka or will it forget this promise in the concern of retaining Hindu votes as well? Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke!