videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Treatment' of terrorists incomplete?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Doda Encounter Update: Terrorist attacks are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections. Army's Operation Allout had wiped out any trace of terrorism from the valley. Bumper voting in the Lok Sabha elections shattered the dreams of pro-Pak terrorists and separatists. So the sound of assembly elections made those who nurtured terror restless. 4 soldiers were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Doda, JK. Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the central government. Watch the big debate on terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with Anurag Muskaan in Taal Thok Ke.