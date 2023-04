videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Violence on Ram Navami has spread to 5 districts of Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

The violence on Ram Navami has spread to 5 districts of Bihar. Firing and bombing is going on for two days in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram of Nalanda. After the situation got out of control, paramilitary forces were deployed in many sensitive areas.