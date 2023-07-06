trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631816
Taal Thok Ke: What does RSS do for tribals? Political Analyst D K Dubey made a big disclosure

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, a lot of politics is taking place in the matter of a BJP worker urinating on a tribal person. Although CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan honored that tribal man at his Bhopal residence and washed his feet, the BSP along with the Congress is also an attacker on the BJP. Meanwhile, political analyst DK Dubey has given a big statement regarding the RSS. Political analyst DK Dubey said that the caste of a person is not asked in RSS, RSS runs Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram for tribals with its own money.
