Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth of Balasore accident?

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
The horrific train accident in Odisha has once again put a question mark on the claims related to the safety of Indian Railways passengers. In the midst of this difficult time, the 'Safety Shield' of the Railways is in the limelight. Which was inaugurated last year.

Odisha Train Accident: Jammu Students Pay Tribute To People Who Lost Lives In Train Accident
Odisha Train Accident: Jammu Students Pay Tribute To People Who Lost Lives In Train Accident
Manish Sisodia Returns To Tihar Jail, Fails To Meet Ailing Wife On 7-Hour Bail
Manish Sisodia Returns To Tihar Jail, Fails To Meet Ailing Wife On 7-Hour Bail
Odisha Train Accident: World Leaders Express Condolences, Offer Support For Victims
Odisha Train Accident: World Leaders Express Condolences, Offer Support For Victims
Balasore Train Accident: 'Will not spare the culprits' says PM Modi
Balasore Train Accident: 'Will not spare the culprits' says PM Modi
Odisha Train Accident: 'There Should Be A High-Level Inquiry': Lalu Yadav On The Balasore Train Accident
Odisha Train Accident: 'There Should Be A High-Level Inquiry': Lalu Yadav On The Balasore Train Accident

