videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: When Ajay Alok exposed Congress in the middle of the debate!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Now the big question in Karnataka will be that when the voter goes out to cast his vote on May 10, what issue will be uppermost in his mind?... Will he directly see the manifesto that which party is giving him the most freebies?.. .Or will it see that towards which caste or religion the voter is going?